Samaras says Erdogan and Rama are threatening Greece

Published on: December 4, 2016 - 10:24 pm

Former Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said that Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are threatening Greece."Erdogan is threatening! But I am not worried. He has the opportunity to do that", Samaras said to "Bradini" newspaper.Former Conservative Prime Minister adds that even Rama has been provoking Athens.He expressed his concern that the weakening of Greece has encouraged Turkey and Albania to react this way."Greece is weak and we did not have such problems in 2015", Samaras adds. Justifying the Greek Foreign Minister, Kotzias, the former PM said that the fault is not his. Neighboring countries are the ones to blame.""These threats and provocations would not exist if Greece would strengthen its international position," he said./albeu.com/