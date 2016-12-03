Meta calls for an all parties pact to fight cannabis

Published on: December 3, 2016 - 5:38 pm

Ilir Meta sent a strong message for a pact between the government and the opposition when it comes to the issue of cannabis.Meta said at today the party's convention that the majority has still non used potential and even mentioned some achievements. He also mentioned the accusations of the Democratic Party, while asking for a consensus between parties."Poverty can not be fought with cannabis. We must use the strength of the state.We must know that if we plant cannabis today, we will have organized crime tomorrow.It is not time to point fingers. Both parties should find a consensus and fight it.We must have a pact over the justice reform and remove the bad image the country has in the international arena", Meta said. /albeu.com/