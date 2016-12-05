Kotzias says that Greece wants the EU integration of Albania

Published on: December 5, 2016 - 10:48 pm

In a joint press conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, over the European perspective of the Western Balkans, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said that Athens supports the European integration of Albania, but Albania must fulfill all conditions including the rights of the Greek minority.He said that Tsipras wants to resolve in the best way possible all problems of the past with Albania. He said that unfortunately, in Albania there is a growing trend of nationalism near elections."My recommendation and encouragement to all is to sit and agree on a European path. To solve immediately our problems without allowing them to influence the process of European integration of Albania. You will see on December 12nd that we want the EU integration of the country".Kotzias said that we must overcome the logic of Hoxha. Some days ago, former Greek PM, Antonis Samaras said that Turkey and Albania are attacking Greece because Athens has weakened in the last years. /albeu.com/