Kodheli is suprised by Kamenos's statements

Published on: December 3, 2016 - 8:17 pm

Albanian Defense Minister Mimi Kodheli has commented the statements of her Greek counterpart, Kamenos who one day ago hinted that Greece is ready to enter a war with Turkey and Albania.In a statement on Facebook, Kodheli said that NATO was created to unite democratic countries, and she says these statements are an effort to wake up ghosts of the past."NATO was created to united democratic countries of the northern hemisphere against any totalitarian danger. It is difficult for me to understand today why any Balkan politician wears a military uniform and tries to summon ghosts from the past", Kodheli said. /albeu.com/