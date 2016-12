Journalist Andrea Stefani dead at 58

Published on: December 3, 2016 - 8:16 pm

Albanian journalist and political analyst, Andrea Stefani has passed away after losing battle with cancer.He died at the age of 58. The news of his death was made public by his relatives.He spent several months in a hospital in Rome, Italy after being diagnosed with cancer. /albeu.com/