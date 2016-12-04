Greece gets scared from Turkey and Albania

Subscribe for our daily news via e-mail: Your e-mail: Now, check your e-mail and confirm subscription!

Published on: December 4, 2016 - 9:02 pm

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, stepped back and withdrew from his statements of war, relations with neighbors and the issue of Chams.In an event at the military school, he stated that the Greek Armed Forces guarantee the unity of the country and added that they are ready to protect the interests of the country and the rights of Greek citizens."Greece has never wanted war. It is the same now. This must be heard by some in the East and those in the north", he said today, referring to Turkey and Albania.Just 3 days ago, Panos Kammenos in a village near the border with Albania, said that the Chams were Nazi accomplices and Rama's statements are just political ones./albeu.com/