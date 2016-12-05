Father strangels his two sons before hanging himself in Korca

Subscribe for our daily news via e-mail: Your e-mail: Now, check your e-mail and confirm subscription!

Published on: December 5, 2016 - 3:06 pm

A father killed himself after murdering his sons, aged 6 and 4 in the city of Korca, Albania. Police found the man hanged and identified him as Naum Toshi. He killed his sons by strangling them with a wire in their sleep. Afterwards he killed himself.His sister said that he had problems with his wife, because she had left their house. She went there at 2 am and left after an argument with her husband."They lived in Greece, but returned to Albania. In November 17th she left the house. My father came today in the early morning to feed the chickens, but found a letter saying: Come up".The 6-year-old boy was the stepson of the man, while the 4-year-old boy was the child of the couple, abandoned by his mother.From the information gathered so far, the couple had conflicts because the husband did not want his wife, named Marsela, work in a nightclub. /albeu.com/