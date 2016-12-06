Errors in translating the Vetting Law, EU reacts for the first time

Published on: December 6, 2016 - 7:02 pm

Maja Kocijancic, spokesperson of the European Commission for neighborhood policy and enlargement negotiations reacted for the first time over the Vetting Law translation problem. Kocijancic said that only Albanian authorities are responsible for the translation.Kocijancic: The forwarding of official translations is a responsibility of Albanian institutions. The EU condemns the false accusations claiming that EURALIUS and the EU delegation have been involved in deliberate errors.Actions or statements, which artificially aim to create confusion, have the sole purpose of trying to delay the implementation of the justice reform, including a reassessment of Judges and Prosecutors.The EU is determined to continue to provide all necessary assistance to the Albanian citizens so they can have access to a reliable and responsive justice system. / Albeu.com /