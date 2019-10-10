Another socialist mayor is denounced by the DP

Published on: November 2, 2019 - 5:16 pm

On October 30, 2019, the Gramsh Mayor, Klodian Taçe announced the sole winner in the tender "Al-Mexwood" sh.p.k. with a bid of 5.863.650 Lek for Purchase of firewood for school needs for 2019.The company "Al-Mexwood" sh.p.k. has participated in the tender in violation of the law "On Public Procurement" as it results in unpaid liabilities, namely to the State Inspectorate of Environment and Forests in the amount of 126,000 ALL. According to the execution order for sequester no.2012, dated 10.10.2019, a sequester was imposed on this company due to a fine for cutting the forest in violation of the law.Balla's friendship and support to Mayor Taçe may have had a positive impact on forest companies!Violations of the law are the norm in Rama's government, both at central and local level.